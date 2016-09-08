Irmo man arrested on child pornography charges

An Irmo man is facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors.

Michael Alan Rowland, 49, was arrested Thursday and is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges have up to a combined 20 years imprisonment, if convicted.

Investigators said Rowland distributed child pornography via a file-sharing network.

Rowland was arrested by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Irmo Police Department.

The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.