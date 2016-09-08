Irmo man arrested on child pornography charges - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irmo man arrested on child pornography charges

Michael Alan Rowland (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Michael Alan Rowland (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

An Irmo man is facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors. 

Michael Alan Rowland, 49, was arrested Thursday and is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges have up to a combined 20 years imprisonment, if convicted. 

Investigators said Rowland distributed child pornography via a file-sharing network. 

Rowland was arrested by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Irmo Police Department. 

The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.

