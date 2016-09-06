WIS Salutes Jeana T. Thompson - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Jeana T. Thompson

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
Airman First Class Jeana  T. Thompson Airman First Class Jeana  T. Thompson

WIS is proud to salute Airman First Class Jeana  T. Thompson. 

Jeana joined the Air Force in June of 2015 and is currently serving in South Korea. As a young airman, she is setting the example in attitude, military bearing, leadership and discipline. She earned the distinction of Basic Military Training Honor Graduate and completed the Command and Control Battle Management Operations Apprentice Course as a Distinguished Graduate. 

Her dad, Rhonnie, who was a Master Sergeant in the military, says their family is very proud of Jeana and her service to our country. They're looking
forward to seeing her continue to aim high and strive to be AIR FORCE STRONG.

