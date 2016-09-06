Ashleigh Holland - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ashleigh Holland is an award-winning journalist who joins WIS-TV as the State House Reporter.

Ashleigh is honored to tell the stories that impact the entire state of South Carolina. When the Legislature is in session, Ashleigh can be found at the South Carolina State House.

Ashleigh grew up in Augusta, Georgia. She discovered her love for journalism and reporting in her teen years, writing for her high school newspaper and shadowing reporters at her hometown paper, The Columbia County News-Times.

Ashleigh graduated from The University of South Carolina in May 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism. While attending the School of Journalism and Mass Communications there, Ashleigh interned at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Georgia, and at WIS-TV. During her senior capstone course reporting for Carolina News on campus, Ashleigh won a Southeast Emmy for a story on “Empty Gun Holsters” protests on campus.  

Before joining the WIS news team, Ashleigh spent some time as the South Carolina Lowcountry Reporter at WSAV-TV, covering Beaufort County.

When Ashleigh isn’t chasing news, she enjoys traveling, camping, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Follow Ashleigh on Twitter @AshleighHNews or email her your story ideas at AHolland@wistv.com. 

