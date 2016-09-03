Long Live Lew night at River Bluff High School

Friday night would have been Lewis Simpkins’ first game as a Varsity Football player. Although the team is not playing, they will be in the stands in honor of him.

Friday night would have been Lewis Simpkins’ first game as a Varsity Football player. Although the team is not playing, they will be in the stands in honor of him.

Lewis Simpkins’ friends and coaches say a big part of them is now gone. (Source: WISTV)

Lewis Simpkins’ friends and coaches say a big part of them is now gone. (Source: WISTV)

River Bluff High School celebrated the life of a football player who died earlier this season at the school's first home football game Saturday night.

They called it Long Live Lew night as River Bluff hosted Chapin High School. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed a day because of Tropical Storm Hermine.

The school is selling tee-shirts in honor of Lewis Simpkins, who died after collapsing during football practice last month. The shirts say "#LongLiveLew" on the front and "Us We 90" on the back.

Fans were asked to wear the shirts at the game and many people in the stands wore their shirts.

Orange balloons were released in Simpkins' honor before the game.

“It is tragic and it’s a situation that we wish was prevented and didn’t happen," said River Bluff student Trey Trapp. "We are all rallying behind Lewis because he was a great person always kept a great smile and the reason for the same energy to try and go get a win tonight.”

A silent auction is being held during the game to raise money for Simpkins' family. They are also raising money to buy defibrillators for schools in need.



Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.