4 Gamecocks suspended for tonight's game

NASHVILLE, TN (TheBigSpur,com) - University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has announced the suspension of four players prior to the Gamecocks' season opener at Vanderbilt, according to TheBigSpur.

Offensive linemen Alan Knott and Christian Pellage, along with defensive back Toure Boyd will miss the Vanderbilt contest while serving one-game suspension.

Defensive lineman Abu Lamin will begin serving a three-game suspension. All were suspended for a violation of rules.

