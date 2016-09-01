Dam, reservoir owners, operators urged to prepare for significan - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Dam, reservoir owners, operators urged to prepare for significant rainfall

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
An aerial view of Lake Katherine in October 2015. (Source: WIS) An aerial view of Lake Katherine in October 2015. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Tropical Storm Hermine could drop significant rainfall on portions of the Midlands and coastal South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging dam owners to evaluate their pond levels and the need to lower water levels in coordination with dam owners downstream. DHEC also is advising owners of dams that they should ensure that spillways are clear and functioning properly so that water can safely pass through the dam.

"We are closely monitoring the status of the tropical storm system and are working with the S.C. Emergency Management Division to directly notify dam owners of the potential for significant rainfall and the need to monitor the condition of their dams," DHEC Bureau of Water Chief David Baize said. "We encourage owners of dams in the areas of the state that are forecasted to receive rainfall to monitor water levels, spillways and the overall condition of a dam prior to, during and after a significant rainfall event. This includes ensuring that spillways are clear and functioning properly so that water can safely pass through the dam."

Clogged spillways can cause overtopping and potential failure of a dam, which can affect people and property downstream.  

Dam owners are responsible for monitoring the water levels, spillways, and the overall condition of their dam, DHEC said.

