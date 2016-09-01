UNIFORMS REVEALED: What will the Gamecocks be wearing vs. Vandy? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UNIFORMS REVEALED: What will the Gamecocks be wearing vs. Vandy?

(Source: Gamecock Football via Twitter) (Source: Gamecock Football via Twitter)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - The anticipated wait is over. No, not just for South Carolina football. I’m talking about uniforms! The Gamecocks will take the field with a new look.  

Players will be dressed in garnet helmets, black jerseys and white pants. The garnet helmets were worn once last year when the Gamecocks played Clemson. They were remodeled after head coach Will Muschamp arrived.

Black has been a popular color ever since his tenure started at Carolina, most notably the matte black helmets and jerseys worn at open practices.

Kickoff between the Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores is at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

