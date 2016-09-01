My Take: If Colin Kaepernick wants to see change, what solutions does he suggest?

San Francisco 49er Quarterback Colin Kaepernick became a lightning rod of controversy after cameras caught him sitting during the playing of the national anthem.



Kaepernick explained the reason for his decision saying it is his way of bringing attention to issues of inequality in this country.



"There are alot of things that are unjust and must be held accountable for and that's something that needs to change," Kaepernick said. "That is something that this country stands for freedom, liberty and justice for all and it's not happening right now."

Kaepernick stressed that offending our military was not his intent. However, almost immediately, outraged fans began burning his jersey for his perceived disrespect of our country.

Some have defended his position as well as the method he chose to display frustration. Many others agree with the message, but not necessarily the means. For sure, the issues he raises deserve our attention.

Lets be clear, Kaepernick can-and should speak his mind. No one is arguing otherwise.

His ability to sit as a form of protest is a freedom countless Americans fought and died for. Therein lies the problem. By sitting, he is protesting the very country that allows him the opportunity to have such a platform. Some would even say he is being hypocritical.



When word of this story broke Saturday, I also had an immediate reaction. As the proud father of two sons who serve in the military, I pulled out my American flag and put it on display outside my home. I then took a moment of quiet reflection.



After a few days I, along with others, came to this conclusion. If Colin Kaepernick wants to see change, what specific solutions does he suggest? Words are easy. What are you going to *do* to foster better relationships and change? That's our challenge to you.



There are certain things you do as an American. You fly your flag on patriotic holidays. You don't let that flag touch the ground and you stand for the national anthem. Be thankful you live in a country where you can speak your mind and when that anthem starts up, stand up and recognize your freedom.



That's My Take, What's Yours?

