Allen University students speak out against dorm and classroom conditions

Students spoke out on Wednesday after complaints about the condition of some dorm rooms and classrooms at Allen University in Columbia.

Some students on campus referred to these concerns with the Facebook hashtag #AUTAKEOVER.

Students gathered Tuesday morning outside a residence hall in protest of having no air conditioning on certain floors. One student, who does not want to be identified, said there have been issues on campus for a couple years including damage to ceilings and walls in certain buildings.

"I think the most hurtful thing is when you're graduating out of high school and your dream is to go to an HBCU college, not only go to an HBCU college but go to a Christian college, and you get to this university and it's a nightmare just all wrapped up inside of everything is going wrong. And I think that is what Allen has done. When I first came here, things were going great. Things were going great. We had issues, as every HBCU do, but not as bad as they have gotten now,” the student said.

The students say they were intentionally late in walking to a weekly lecture series on campus, as part of the protest on Tuesday. After the lecture, WIS is told the university's president, Dr. Lady June Cole spoke with students about some of their concerns -- specifically about the air conditioning.

A week before the protest, students say they received an email from President Cole reading, in part, "I regret that the air conditioning units are not functioning properly and the workers are having a difficult time rectifying the various problems. We are continuing to work through this hot and challenging time and I truly appreciate your patience with these efforts."

The full email from the president that was sent to students is below: ?

Dear Students,

Welcome to the 2016-2017 academic year! This will be an exciting year at Allen University and I look forward to meeting more of the new students and welcoming back more of the returning students. I hope each of you had relaxing summer vacations and that you are now ready to start on the next phase of your academic journey.

I regret that the air conditioning units are not functioning properly and the workers are having a difficult time rectifying the various problems. We are continuing to try to work through this hot and challenging time and I truly appreciate your patience with these efforts. You have been wonderful and I do not take your patience for granted.

Stay focused on your school work and stay hydrated! Please keep our neighborhood clean and monitor your noise level when outdoors.

WIS reached out to the President’s office Wednesday afternoon for a comment but have not yet heard back.

