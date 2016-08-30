Win with WIS - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Win with WIS

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Win big with WIS!

Check out the sweepstakes below from our sponsors for your chance to win big from WIS-TV!

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:02:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:14:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    More >>

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    More >>

  • Trump barrels into G-7 summit, ready to fight US allies

    Trump barrels into G-7 summit, ready to fight US allies

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:12:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:51:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:02:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly