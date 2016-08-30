Win with WIS

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
A protester mocked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt using a lotion bottle after reports surfaced that he sent his security team in search of a special lotion brand.More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.More >>
The Trump administration says in a new court filing that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act.More >>
