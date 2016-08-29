Midlands 5-year-old loses battle with Leukemia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands 5-year-old loses battle with Leukemia

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
Source: family of Kaylin Zimms Source: family of Kaylin Zimms
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

It is with deep sadness WIS shares that over the weekend, 5 year-old Kaylin Zimms of Lexington passed away after a 14-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. 

WIS introduced you to Kaylin back in February when we learned of Kaylin's fight and the Kick it Kaylin effort as the community rallied around her. We followed her journey as she underwent a second bone marrow transplant in June.

Kaylin defied every odd and was considered by many a miracle. With courage, strength and grace Kaylin and her family fought cancer, always keeping their faith and inspiring so many along the way. 

Kaylin's passing is a reminder of the horrors of pediatric cancer and the ever-demanding need for more research for treatments. Currently less than 4 percent of federal dollars to the National Cancer Institute go to study childhood cancers, and it's estimated more than 15,000 kids will be diagnosed this year. 

Kaylin was always concerned about her fellow cancer fighters. Today she would want us to continue to fight for them.

For all of you who followed Kaylin's journey- the family would like to personally thank you at a Celebration of Life for Kaylin this Saturday. You're invited to stop by the Thompson Funeral Home on Augusta Highway from 4 until 7 p.m. and encouraged to wear purple in Kay's honor.

If you'd like to help the family with end of life expenses, donations can be made to Thompson's in honor of Kaylin Zimms in person, by mail or by phone.

