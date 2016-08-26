Man accused of dragging woman by her hair in kidnapping case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is in jail after allegedly entering a woman's home and kidnapping her last week.
Derrick Furtick, 29, is charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping.
Deputies reported that at about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 19, dispatch received a call of a possible kidnapping on Dena Lane in Orangeburg. When deputies arrived, they saw a man dragging a woman by her hair across the yard.
Furtick allegedly entered the woman's home with an intent to commit a crime, according to a warrant. At some point, Furtick, who deputies said was under the influence of a substance, took the woman out of her home. When law enforcement arrived at the location, the woman's 10-year-old son was attempting to free her as she struggled with Furtick.
When deputies confronted Furtick, he tightened his grip on the woman, making it difficult for deputies to use any type of force to free the woman. However, Furtick stumbled, giving deputies an opportunity to separate the woman and the boy from Furtick.
Deputies quickly detained Furtick and transported him to a hospital. He was later arrested and taken to jail.
His bond was denied Thursday.
