Tenex helped a Columbia woman scale a mountain and a dream

A Columbia woman was on top of the world - literally - after undergoing a procedure to get back on her feet. Doctors of Lexington Medical Center are using the Tenex procedure for stubborn tendon and ligament injuries.

All activities for Pam Boggs were on hold for several months as a severe case of plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes, created intense pain in her every step.

"It was actually very debilitating for me," Boggs said. "It started back in October, and at first, I just tried to rest hoping it would get better.”

But it did not. So Boggs tried other treatments.

"I tried ice. I tried anti-inflammatories. I tried physical therapy. I tried stretching socks. I tried dry needling. Just about anything that anyone would suggest to me, I would try it," she said.

But nothing worked. She became couch-bound.

Her orthopaedic Dr. Kevin Nahigian, of Carolina Shoulder & Knee Specialists, suggested Tenex.

"It's incredibly safe, very straightforward and potentially saves patients from surgery. So, we're hopeful this will clear out the bad stuff, and the patient will be able to go on and heal this,” Nahigian said.

Tenex can cure the cause of a person's pain by removing the damaged and degenerated tendon tissue. Tenex is performed under ultrasound and used for the elbow, shoulder, knee and - like in Pam's case - the foot.

"These patients will have a little bit of a Band-Aid on for a couple days. They can limit their activity a little bit, but they're not out of commission," Nahigian said.

Boggs had a big summer trip planned, so she tried the procedure.

"This is used on the most difficult cases that don't respond to conservative things first. Of course, we always exhaust that. And then the next step is instead of going to surgery, why not try this?" Nahigian said.

"I think it lasted for about 30 minutes. I was fully awake. I drove myself there, and I drove myself home,” said Boggs.



And much to her delight, she was able to start training for all 16 weeks of the her plan to climb Mt. Rainier in Washington with her son and friends.

"I never in a million years thought that I could go from the pain I was in to zero pain," Boggs said.

Boggs was an ideal candidate for Tenex - as no other remedies worked, her pain was chronic - even causing severe hip and lower back pain, and she wanted to avoid surgery. After Tenex, she then was on crutches two days and in a walking boot for two weeks. And then back to reaching new heights in her fitness.

"It was worth it to me cause I got my life back,” said Boggs.

The procedure is covered by insurance.

