WIS Salutes 2nd Lt. Alexis Blair

WIS is proud to salute the service of 2nd Lieutenant Alexis Blair in the United States Army.

She is a proud graduate of AC Flora High School. In 2015 she graduated from the U.S. Military Academy with a degree in kinesiology. She's currently in flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama learning how to fly the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Both of her grandfathers served in the military. Blair decided to follow in their footsteps saying she wanted to challenge herself and be around people who cared about serving a higher cause.

While at West Point, she fell in love with mechanical engineering major, Phillip Lenevitt. They're getting married in October.

