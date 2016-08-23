My Take: Please reach out to Baton Rouge to help with flood recovery

Last year, South Carolinians and the rest of the country watched as a seemingly endless conveyor belt of rain punished the Palmetto State, dumping trillions of gallons of rain to a state already reeling from a national tragedy.

Now, our friends in Baton Rouge find themselves suffering in almost the exact same way - coming off the deaths of three police officers and the shooting of an unarmed man -- thousands of Louisianans are facing the flood of the century. Some are even calling it more devastating than Hurricane Katrina.

Thus far, 20,000 people have been rescued in the Baton Rouge floods. Thousands are without homes. Eleven people so far have died. Lives have been completely upended by a tragedy that far few could prepare for.

But still, there are signs and messages of hope. Just as LSU reached out to the University of South Carolina with help, the Gamecocks are returning the favor with food drives and fundraisers of their own.

Today, I ask that you reach your hand out to the Baton Rouge community to help them recover from this unbelievable disaster. WIS and Raycom are working together with the American Red Cross to assist in the recovery efforts. We have two methods you can donate to South Louisiana Flood relief.

Text LAFLOODS to 90999 to donate $10 or go to wistv.com/floodrelief to donate more.

Thank you, and let's show the South Louisiana community what we can do for them.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.