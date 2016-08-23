SC State Fair books Aloe Blacc to replace Rachel Platten - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC State Fair books Aloe Blacc to replace Rachel Platten

Aloe Blacc (Source: SC State Fair) Aloe Blacc (Source: SC State Fair)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Organizers of the South Carolina State Fair have booked a replacement concert Rachel Platten, who canceled her appearance two weeks after fair officials announced the concert lineup.

Aloe Blacc will perform on October 12 at 7 p.m. at the Pepsi Grandstand, kicking off the entertainment lineup.

RELATED: See the full lineup for the South Carolina State Fair.

Blacc is a Grammy-nominated pop artist who recorded the 2013 mega-hit Wake Me Up.

Tickets go on sale online September 7 at 10 a.m. at SCStateFair.org.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved. 

