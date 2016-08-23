SC State Fair books Aloe Blacc to replace Rachel Platten

A recording artist who was recently revealed to play the South Carolina State Fair this October has canceled her concert at the Pepsi Grandstand.

Rachel Platten has dropped out of the SC State Fair. (Source: SC State Fair)

Organizers of the South Carolina State Fair have booked a replacement concert Rachel Platten, who canceled her appearance two weeks after fair officials announced the concert lineup.

Aloe Blacc will perform on October 12 at 7 p.m. at the Pepsi Grandstand, kicking off the entertainment lineup.

Blacc is a Grammy-nominated pop artist who recorded the 2013 mega-hit Wake Me Up.

Tickets go on sale online September 7 at 10 a.m. at SCStateFair.org.

