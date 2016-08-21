Police body cam funds go to all, including oyster officers

By SEANNA ADCOX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's funding for police body cameras is being distributed to every agency that applied -- including one that monitors oyster health and scrutinizes pharmacists.

After a bystander's video last year showed a white North Charleston police officer killing a fleeing, unarmed black man, widespread outrage spurred state lawmakers to vote in favor of police body cameras.

They also came up with $5.8 million to pay for cameras and data storage.

A list provided to The Associated Press shows that while many small agencies got every dollar they applied for, the state Department of Public Safety is getting less than one-sixth of its request

State economic advisers had estimated equipping all of South Carolina's officers would cost $21.5 million.

Legislators called the $5.8 million a start.

