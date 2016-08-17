Military Salute: Maj. Chevy Cook

Maj. Chevy Cook is a native of Columbia, SC.

After being selected as the first student in A. C. Flora High School's history to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, he graduated from its Preparatory School and was commissioned into the Air Defense Artillery.

Branched in Psychological Operations, Maj. Cook is a decorated military officer who's been on multiple deployments, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He's currently an instructor at USMA.

Maj Cook is married to his high school sweetheart Ashley, and they have a daughter named London.

