Military Salute: Maj. Chevy Cook - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Military Salute: Maj. Chevy Cook

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
Connect
Maj. Chevy Cook Maj. Chevy Cook
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Maj. Chevy Cook is a native of Columbia, SC.  

After being selected as the first student in A. C. Flora High School's history to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, he graduated from its Preparatory School and was commissioned into the Air Defense Artillery.  

Branched in Psychological Operations, Maj. Cook is a decorated military officer who's been on multiple deployments, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He's currently an instructor at USMA.  

Maj Cook is married to his high school sweetheart Ashley, and they have a daughter named London. 

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    We'd like to give you an opportunity to honor the brave men and woman who have served this country. All military servicemen are eligible to be honored, whether currently serving, retired or deceased. You may use place your hero's name and story into consideration by filling out the nomination form found by clicking here.More >>
Powered by Frankly