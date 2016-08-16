Columbia city council to consider improvement plans for Finlay Park

Columbia city leaders will be looking over plans Tuesday that will focus on bringing a new look to an old downtown spot.



For years, Finlay Park off of Assembly Street has been facing the impacts of its age. Frequent guests to the park say that several of its fixtures have been deteriorating. The park has also had problems with vandalism and several spots in it are still not compliant with the American Disabilities Act.



Staff with Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department will now be presenting a master plan to renovate the park. It calls for putting in new walkways, a new three level multi-purpose building for events and a new playground for children.



"I think the number one goal is to ensure that Finlay Park is a destination park that all can feel welcome to attend and of course having it become ADA accessible I think would be truly, 'ya know, beneficial to those that may not feel as welcome right now," said Randy Davis, who is the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.



City staff put the entire costs for the upgrades at about $22 million. Columbia's city council will be considering the plans for Finlay Park when it meets for a work session at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.



See the complete plans for Finlay Park below:







Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.