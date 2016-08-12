Rachel Platten cancels performance for SC State Fair - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Rachel Platten cancels performance for SC State Fair

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A recording artist who was recently revealed to play the South Carolina State Fair this October has canceled her concert at the Pepsi Grandstand. 

Rachel Platten, whose hit single "Fight Song" has even gone on to become a 2016 campaign anthem, has dropped out of the State Fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We were sad to hear Rachel would not be able to make it to the fair this October,” South Carolina State Fair General Manager Gary Goodman said in a statement. “However, we’re already working to book a replacement for all our music fans.” 

Platten has also canceled her performance at the Mississippi State Fair.

A replacement artist will be announced in the days ahead. Still scheduled, however, are Alabama and Lynyrd Skynyrd. 

