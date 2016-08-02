Gardens of stone historic resting place for community's African-Americans

Text on historical markers installed 8/6/16 at Lang Syne Cemetery and True Blue Cemetery in Calhoun County.More >>
Text on historical markers installed 8/6/16 at Lang Syne Cemetery and True Blue Cemetery in Calhoun County.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.More >>
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
In hopes of making South Carolina roads safer, lawmakers push for more laws on the books to regulate mopeds.More >>
In hopes of making South Carolina roads safer, lawmakers push for more laws on the books to regulate mopeds.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>