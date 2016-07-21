Columbia prayer vigil preaches peace in wake of ongoing violence

With violence continuing across our nation, some people in Columbia were making the call for peace Thursday night.

Music filled the Reformation Lutheran Church as a prayer vigil was held in the evening.

Leaders of the church organized it to remember all of the lives lost in Orlando, Dallas, Baton Rouge and other parts of the U.S. over the past five weeks.

Officers with Columbia Police and the Richland County Sheriff's Department were among those in attendance.

Many speakers put out a call for unity at the vigil as well as stronger ties between police and the public.

