Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to the Carolinas and Georgia

Blue Bell Creameries announced Wednesday that they're reopening their distribution centers in South Carolina and North Carolina, and will begin delivering their products soon.

In the spring of 2015 the company was rocked by the discovery of Listeria in some samples taken by South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) - ultimately leading to the company suspending all production, laying off a large percentage of its' workforce, and recalling every one of their products that had been distributed.

After months of extensive training for production employees, intensive cleaning of their four large production facilities, and a slow roll-out of new production and product distribution, the company said they're ready to return to the southeastern states. In January, Blue Bell returned to a small section of the Carolinas, prompting fans in other areas to make the drive across the states to stock up on their favorite ice cream.

“At this time we believe that we are in a great position to expand distribution in the Carolinas,” said Ricky Dickson, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our goal is to continue to return to markets and reopen our distribution facilities as we are properly positioned to do so.”

The company's plan is to launch distribution September 12th for South Carolina, Augusta, Georgia, and portions of North Carolina, with the rest of North Carolina's markets to see the products return on September 19th.

