Woman arrested on charges of multiple bomb threats

Richland County Sheriff Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats against a business over two days.

Sheriff Lott reported that Teyanna Johnson was arrested for making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat Monday and Tuesday, July 18th and 19th.

According to the report, on those two days Johnson made a total of four phone calls and sent two emails to Computer Science Corporate, with whom she was working as a temporary employee.

The threats prompted response by the Sheriff's Department bomb squad, K-9 unit, and the Columbia Fire Department, who evacuated the business as a precaution while the building was searched for suspicious items.

None were ever found.

In addition, the Sheriff stated that investigators have not yet determined what may have motivated Johnson to make the false threats.

Johnson was placed under arrest on the 19th, while she was at work at the business, and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

