Attorney: 12,000+ page report released in Spring Valley video incident

"Shakara," as she has been called by her attorney, was slammed to the ground by Deputy Ben Fields. (Source: WIS)

The FBI has released a 12,000+ page report documenting their investigation into an incident where a Spring Valley High School student was pulled from her chair and dragged from a classroom by a school resource officer.

According to attorney Todd Rutherford, who represents Niya Kenny, one of the teens arrested in connection with this case, he received the report just before a scheduled hearing with a magistrate judge on Wednesday. That hearing has now been postponed as a result of the report's release.

Kenny said she was attempting to stand up for the girl in the video who was slammed into the ground by Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Fields. Kenny was charged with disturbing schools.

Fields, meanwhile, was fired from the sheriff's department days after the incident.

The FBI took the lead in this case.

The contents of the report are not yet known.

