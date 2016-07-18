Caught on camera: Baby cobra hid in man's shoe

Who knew? (besides a zoologist that is!) A baby cobra looks JUST like a full-grown one!

This man in southeastern Asia found that out the hard way, but it's a good thing he looked into his shoes before putting them on!

Asia's rainy season oftentimes drives critters of all shapes and sizes out in search of shelter from the storms.

In this case, the cobra didn't just go into the man's home, it found a safe secure spot, inside his left shoe!

