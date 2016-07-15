Help clear the animal shelters! Adoption fees waived on August 19

We are excited that Clear the Shelters, a ground-breaking, community-driven initiative that seeks to match deserving animals with loving and permanent homes, is returning for a third year! This year’s Clear the Shelters event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at local participating animal shelters located all across the country, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Midlands shelters participating in the event will waive adoption fees on August 19.

To Register Your Shelter Click Here

Nearly 700 shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. Over 50,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016.

We want to see your pictures! Use the hashtag #WISClearTheShelters on Instagram and Twitter.

Check out our Facebook Live stream on the WIS Facebook page to see the adorable animals that are looking for homes.

Check out ClearTheShelters.com, to access a "Shelter Locator Map" and a list of participating animal shelters, along with their hours of operations.

