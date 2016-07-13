$5,000 reward offered for info on suspects in murder of man gunned down in driveway

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two suspects sought in the July 2nd murder of Jamell George.

Richland County Sheriff Deputies were called to a report of shots fired at a Pinedale Drive home in Columbia late that night, and when they arrived they found Jamell George with gunshot wounds. He died less than an hour before his 27th birthday.

His family spoke to the media Wednesday alongside the Richland County Sheriff, requesting the public help identify and locate two men wanted for questioning in the incident.

RELATED: Coroner: Victim killed minutes before his birthday

The Sheriff said on that night George was near his vehicle when the two suspects approached.

Mobile users, tap here to see composite images of the men involved in the murder.

"Two suspects approached him, a verbal altercation ensued and then a physical altercation," explained RCSD spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson. "The victim tried to flee the area and that's when the suspects fired multiple shots, striking the victim."

EMS transported George to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He was passionate about God, and he was not one of the guys that was into the streets," expressed Verrick George, one of the Jamell's brothers. "He worked. He came home. He loved the family. And we are asking that Columbia, Metro, please, if anybody knows anything to come forward and help us with some closure to this. To bring justice to this."

The Sheriff's Department is continuing their investigation, and the family has joined together with the Midlands Crimestoppers group, to offer a total of $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

"There is no one held responsible. And we will never rest," said Leonard George, another of Jamell's brothers. "We will never rest. Until justice is served for my little brother because he didn't deserve what he got."

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crimestoppers, in addition to a $4,000 cash reward from the family.

MORE ON WIS TV:

SC justices deal blow to AG, rule Pascoe had authority to investigate corruption

Luxury movie theater announced for The Commons at BullStreet project

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.