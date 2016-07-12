WATCH: 1500 sing Hallelujah with Rufus Wainwright

When Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is heard, oftentimes it brings chills for the listener, but this recent performance in Toronto could arguably be the best production of the song ever.

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright (notably: performed the song for the film "Shrek") joined 1500 backup singers who are Choir! Choir! Choir! - a group in Toronto that's open to anyone who loves to sing.

The group, led by a pair of musical geniuses named Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, give choir-ful arrangements to popular songs, and guide the giant group in twice-weekly rehearsals as they come together for music.

Whether it's the sheer size of the group, the musical selection, or combination of both, the end result will leave you misty-eyed.

The performance was held in an abandoned power generating station for Toronto's "Luminato Festival," and the choir of 1500 adults and children provided an amazing backup to Wainwright's performance.

Mobile users can watch the video on YouTube, here.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.

Follow @Derry_London