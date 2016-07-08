Nurse volunteer for Children's Camp of the Blind desperately needed

A children's camp of the blind is in desperate need of a nurse or nurses to volunteer the week of July 17-23, after their nurse had a last-minute commitment.

Camp director Jennifer Hipp Bazer contacted us on the WIS 10 Facebook Page, and told us her camp, Rocky Bottom children's camp for the Blind, in Pickens County, is hoping to find one or more nurses to help at the camp from July 17th through July 23rd.

Since 1979, Camp Rocky Bottom has confirmed the belief that fellowship and interaction with other blind people is the best therapy for the person who is experiencing permanent blindness.

Bazer tells us eighteen blind youngsters, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, are excitedly anticipating their participation at the camp, and the last thing she wants to do is cancel camp this year.

The nurse that had been in line to care for the campers this year due to a prior commitment, and Bazer is hoping to find one or more certified registered nurses to serve and care for the campers.

The primary duties would be dispensation of nay medications the campers require, and the volunteer or volunteers would receive lodging and all meals.

As a 501C3 nonprofit organization, the camp exists on the generous donation of time, as all staffers and the director are themselves volunteers.

Please see Bazer's Facebook post below, and comment on that post or click here if you will be able to assist, even for a few days.

She says that should more than one nurse be able to volunteer, the week could be split up as needed.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.