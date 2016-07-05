Yes you CAN still pick what you want to see on Facebook

It's no secret that Facebook likes to change the way it does things every now and then - sometimes with obvious good reason.

But last week Facebook updated its algorithm, which is the custom code that determines what you see in your News Feed every time you open Facebook's app or website.

The change means it will start showing more posts from your friends and family, and fewer posts from publishers, like WIS TV.

Now, it's not hard to see that more posts up front from the people you care about can be a positive change.

But with these new changes some may ask, "How can I still see posts from publishers (like WIS TV)?"

Fortunately, there's an easy fix for that.

How to see all posts from a friend, brand, or publisher on Facebook

Some time ago, Facebook added an option called See First, that lets users tag profiles and Pages to see at the top of the news feed when they post something new.

Go to a profile you are already friends with or a page you already follow. Tap the blue "Following" button on the mobile app or in the Facebook app. A menu of options will appear. Select "See First."

Similarly, you may primarily use Facebook on a desktop or laptop computer, rather than an app.

You have access to these settings too!

Visit the Page you're interested in seeing more regularly from. Tap the "Liked" button and you'll see the same options as above, along with an additional edit function for even more.

A great addition is that you can select specifics that you'd like to receive notifications for on Facebook, by tapping the pencil beside "Notifications."

You can be notified when a Page posts all sorts if content, and of course, you can always go back and edit those settings later!

You can always undo all the selections you've made on Facebook by going back to the profile or page in their app or online.

Happy Facebooking!

