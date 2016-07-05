WATCH: "Dangerous" man caught with help of civilian ride-along

The Kershaw County Sheriff says a civilian doing a ride-along with a sheriff's deputy actually helped detain a man.

Sheriff James Matthews says Richard Herman Roach III, 27, of Camden, was arrested early Saturday.

"Roach is a dangerous person," Matthews says.

Matthews says a deputy ending his shift at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday noticed a vehicle speeding on SC34 near Camden. When the deputy attempted to pull the car over, Matthews says Roach sped off, with the pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

As Roach attempted to turn onto Dove Road from Precipice Road, he lost control and crashed the car, which was later determined to be a rental car.

As the deputy approached the wreckage, Matthews says he saw Roach reaching for something under the front seat. Roach was not injured in the crash. The deputy pulled Roach from the vehicle, but Matthews says Roach struggled with the deputy. A civilian who was doing an observation ride-along in the deputy's car helped the deputy get Roach into handcuffs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a pistol under the front seat where Roach was reaching and a bag of marijuana in his pants.

As another deputy was driving Roach to the detention center, Matthews says Roach kicked open the rear door of the patrol vehicle and ran off. A K-9 unit captured him a short time later.

Roach is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest with assault, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a pistol by a person convicted of a violent crime. Roach also is on probation for a federal conviction.

He has previous arrests for drugs, murder, armed robbery, burglary, probation violation, receiving stolen goods and forgery.

Bond was set at $55,000. The Solicitor's Office will ask the judge to revoke bond for Roach.

“He is a convicted felon caught with a gun," says Matthews. "He led deputies on a high speed pursuit. He fought and assaulted a deputy during his arrest and he escaped from a patrol car while in route to the jail. He did this while out on bond on an armed robbery and burglary charge. Our court system needs to finally take this thug off the street and lock him up for a significant amount of time.”

