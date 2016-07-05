Fireworks accident injures at least six

A fireworks accident sent six to the hospital in Kentucky (credit: Larry Passmore)

One fireworks display in Kentucky took an alarming turn Sunday night.

Mount Vernon, Kentucky officials say at least six people were injured after a fireworks display went terribly wrong, shooting one of the large star burst shells into the crowd.

The cell phone video provided to NBC, recorded by attendee Larry Passmore, shows the mishap.

Passmore was among the people taken to the hospital for minor injuries, including burns from the firework shell.

Event organizers told local officials that apparently one of the shells exploded incorrectly, forcing other shells to fall short of the projected height, or even travel horizontally, and one land in the crowd.

The incident is under investigation by the local fire marshal's office.

