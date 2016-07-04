Four years later, community still rallies behind Ryan Rawl

Friends, coworkers, and strangers are keeping up a salute in muscle power and perspiration to remember a fallen hero.

Monday morning, hundreds strained their way through the 4th annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout at the State House. They went through a series of grueling exercises in memory of Richland County deputy, school resource officer, and National Guardsman Ryan Rawl.

Rawl was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2012 and this annual exercise in exercise has become the Richland County Sheriff's Department's way to keep his memory alive.

"We came up and saw the fire truck with the big flag," Ryan's mom, Diane Rawl, said. "I immediately got choked up and I told my husband, 'I cannot believe, four years later, this community is still remembering our child like this.'"

Proceeds from the event and donations will go toward event costs and benefit scholarships in memory of 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl supported by the Ryan Rawl Freedom Run.

