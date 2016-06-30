WIS TV launches Snapchat channel on #SocialMediaDay

Thursday, June 30th, has been unofficially dubbed #SocialMediaDay by a large number of users on many Social platforms, so WIS TV has taken advantage of the opportunity, by expanding our Social Media footprint.

Recent reports say Snapchat now has more daily users than the Twitter platform, and we want to keep the bases covered were YOU, our dedicated viewers and website readers, spend your time.

Along with our Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts, we've launched our account on Snapchat under the user name WISTV.

The platform has a number of partner publications that create rich video and photo content for their "Discover" section (we're working fervently to have Snapchat add us there!) and, depending upon privacy settings, can open up peer-to-peer chats with users around town or around the world.

When you follow us there, you'll see a combination of content from around the television station and the Midlands.

Some days we'll go behind the scenes, sometimes we'll be out on the streets with our reporters and anchors while they're working on stories, and we're also planning on providing daily updates with our news team on the big stories we're working on for the day.

You can add WISTV by searching our user name, or by scanning the image on this article!

