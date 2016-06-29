Police smash car window to save tiny puppy

Police in Pensacola Florida took an extreme step to save a little puppy left inside a hot car.

The Department posted on their Facebook Page "If you leave your dog in a hot car and that dog is suffering, we will do whatever we have to do to free him. Or her."

Temps in Pensacola currently are averaging in the high eighties to low nineties, which means the temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly skyrocket.

ALSO ON WISTV.COM

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.