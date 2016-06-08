Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents

Due to a water main break, residents on Devy Court, and along the 100 block of Bradstone Road, in the Genridge at Harbison subdivision, should boil their water for safety.

Due to a 6-inch water main break, the City of Columbia Water Works advises residents in these areas to boil their water, at a full rolling boil, for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking.

If you live near the two streets noted, and experienced a drop in water pressure, it is advisable that you follow these instructions as well.

In addition, any ice produced by ice makers should not be used.

There is a risk of bacterial contamination due to the water main break, and the Water Works department is working to correct the problem.

Should any customers have questions about this boil water advisory, you can contact the City's Customer Care Call Center at 545-3300.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.