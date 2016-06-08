8th annual Luke Bryan Farm Tour launching in Gaston - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

8th annual Luke Bryan Farm Tour launching in Gaston

GASTON, SC (WIS) -

Luke Bryan announced late Tuesday that the 8th annual "Farm Tour" would kick off this October at Culler Farms in Gaston.

Happening October 5th at Culler Farms, on Valley Ridge Road, Gaston, in Lexington County, this year's event will launch his 8-stop outdoor concert series.

Tickets for this year's show go on sale June 24th, with all being general admission ticketing, $49 in advance or $54 on the day of the show.

They also offer paid parking for $5 in advance, or $10 day-of. Once the show sells out, or should all tickets sell out before the show, no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Full schedule for “Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2016”:

Oct. 5        Gaston, South Carolina           Culler Farms
Oct. 6        Greenback, Tennessee             Maple Lane Farms
Oct. 7        Elizabethtown, Kentucky          Highland Farms
Oct. 8        Monroeville, Indiana             Spangler Farms
Oct. 12       Batesville, Mississippi          FT Farms
Oct. 13       Prairie Grove, Arkansas          Ogden Ranch
Oct. 14       Centralia, Missouri              Stowers Farm
Oct. 15       Effingham, Illinois              Mid America Motorworks  

As in years past, the Farm Tour has the usual rules in place:

  • Chairs & blankets allowed in designated areas
  • No coolers
  • No backpacks
  • No outside food or drinks
  • No animals (other than service animals)
  • No glass containers of any kind
  • No video cameras or cameras with professional lenses

The 2015 version of this tour stop was a very different story due to the historic flooding in October.

As weather approached, concert organizers initially postponed last year's date from October 3rd to October 11th, believing that would suffice. 

That certainly wasn't the case, as so much of the Midlands was a federal disaster area. 

The show eventually happened November 1st at a different location. 

This year Luke's back at Culler Farms, and has more information and ticketing info on the show website online

