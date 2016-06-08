8th annual Luke Bryan Farm Tour launching in Gaston

Luke Bryan announced late Tuesday that the 8th annual "Farm Tour" would kick off this October at Culler Farms in Gaston.

Happening October 5th at Culler Farms, on Valley Ridge Road, Gaston, in Lexington County, this year's event will launch his 8-stop outdoor concert series.

Tickets for this year's show go on sale June 24th, with all being general admission ticketing, $49 in advance or $54 on the day of the show.

They also offer paid parking for $5 in advance, or $10 day-of. Once the show sells out, or should all tickets sell out before the show, no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Full schedule for “Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2016”:

Oct. 5 Gaston, South Carolina Culler Farms

Oct. 6 Greenback, Tennessee Maple Lane Farms

Oct. 7 Elizabethtown, Kentucky Highland Farms

Oct. 8 Monroeville, Indiana Spangler Farms

Oct. 12 Batesville, Mississippi FT Farms

Oct. 13 Prairie Grove, Arkansas Ogden Ranch

Oct. 14 Centralia, Missouri Stowers Farm

Oct. 15 Effingham, Illinois Mid America Motorworks

As in years past, the Farm Tour has the usual rules in place:

Chairs & blankets allowed in designated areas

No coolers

No backpacks

No outside food or drinks

No animals (other than service animals)

No glass containers of any kind

No video cameras or cameras with professional lenses

The 2015 version of this tour stop was a very different story due to the historic flooding in October.

As weather approached, concert organizers initially postponed last year's date from October 3rd to October 11th, believing that would suffice.

That certainly wasn't the case, as so much of the Midlands was a federal disaster area.

The show eventually happened November 1st at a different location.

This year Luke's back at Culler Farms, and has more information and ticketing info on the show website online.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.