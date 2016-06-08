Sharapova banned two years for doping violation

Former four-star quarterback and two-sport athlete Brandon McIlwain will transfer from South Carolina.More >>
Warren Buffett announced a contest where an employee can win $1 million a year for correctly predicting the Sweet 16.
As members of Clemson University's national championship-winning football team head to the State House on Tuesday to be honored for their victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year, a state senator is working on a bill that would pay college athletes.
Tevin Mack's playing days at Texas are over. The former Dreher star will be given his release from the Texas Longhorns basketball team.
