Man charged for 2015 Orangeburg murder

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department have charged an 18-year-old for the murder of Trajan Jenkins.

Sheriff Department investigators found 35-year-old Jenkins shot dead at an apartment complex on Shadowlawn Drive March 20th, 2015, and were told by witnesses that an argument was overheard, punctuated by a single gunshot.

18-year-old Curtis Green, currently in custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, will be charged with the murder of Jenkins, after information from witnesses in the area helped investigators find an eye-witness to the shooting.

Sheriff's Department investigators obtained a warrant for murder, and are seeking a court order for Green's transfer to Orangeburg for a hearing, where he will be formally charged with murder.

