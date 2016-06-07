New grocery chain coming to Midlands

The Midlands will have another new grocery chain setting setting up shop soon, on US 1 in Lexington.

North Carolina-based Lowes Foods announced Tuesday their plans to build a new store near the intersection of Charter Oaks Rd. and US 1, as a part of a continued expansion strategy.

“Our Lexington store will be very focused on supporting local, while providing exceptional attention to our guests,” Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said. “Our commitment to local includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with over 200 local farmers, and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store.”

Along with that, this store will also offer locals a "food to go" online ordering and curbside pickup service, which also includes a personal shopper who will collect the items you order online and contact you when it's ready to go.

The company says a focal point of the new Lexington store will be Lowes Foods Community Table, where shoppers can gather to sample, enjoy and learn how to prepare local foods. The Community Table, which will be constructed of reclaimed wood, also will offer events such as recipe sampling, crafts for children, gluten free eating tips and more.

No word yet on a target date for the grand opening.

