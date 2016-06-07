Columbia will host super regional this weekend

Tuesday the NCAA announced eight super-regional hosts that will decide who's going to the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships in Omaha.
With the Gamecocks win Tuesday in their game against UNC Wilmington, Founders Park will host a best-of-three super regional against Oklahoma State.
Starting this Friday, June 10th, and running through Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, and a few locations are still pending the outcome of a few games.
The full schedule of locations, times, and which ESPN channel will carry them:
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
Boston College (34-20) at No. 3 Miami (FL) (48-11)
5 p.m. (ESPNU), Noon (ESPNU), Noon (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
East Carolina (37-21-1) at No. 5 Texas Tech (45-17)
8 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Arizona (42-21) at No. 6 Mississippi St. (44-16-1)
6 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
TCU (45-15) at No. 4 Texas A&M (48-14)
9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 11, Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13 (if necessary).
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 11 - All times are Eastern
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
Florida St. (40-20) at No. 1 Florida (50-13)
6 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
If LSU wins:
North Carolina State (*39-21)/Coastal Carolina (*47-16) at No. 8 LSU (*45-19)
9 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)/ **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
If North Carolina State and Rice wins:
Rice (*39-23) at North Carolina St. (*39-21)
9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (Network TBD)/ **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
If Coastal Carolina and Rice wins:
Rice (*39-23) at Coastal Carolina (*47-16)
9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (Network TBD)/ **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Oklahoma State (39-20) at South Carolina (*46-16)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
If UNCW wins:
UNCW (*42-18) at Oklahoma State (39-20)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
UC Santa Barbara (40-18-1) at No. 2 Louisville (50-12)
Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN2 or ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
More information can be found on the NCAA Baseball Tournament website.
Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.