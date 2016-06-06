SC coast under Tropical Storm Warning from Colin

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue in the Lowcountry into early Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Colin nears South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center has posted a tropical storm watch for the entire South Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Colin spins in the Gulf of Mexico.

As Tropical Storm Colin moves on a northeasterly track, National Weather Service forecasters are projecting Colin producing heavy rain and potential for tropical storm force winds of up to 50mph.

The reason for National Weather Service forecasters issuing this warning now is for residents to prepare for potentially heavy winds, along with projected rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches per hour in some areas, that could create flooding.

The potential for tornadoes generated as Tropical Storm Colin move across the southeastern U.S. is somewhat favorable as well, as atmospheric conditions present a slight opportunity for a tornado to develop.

"All eyes are on the development and movement of Tropical Storm Colin," said meteorologist Tim Miller with the First Alert team. "Conditions across the state will quickly go downhill as the storm moves across Florida and off our coast by tomorrow morning. The storm looks to pick up speed and will be out of the forecast by Tuesday afternoon."

"This looks to be more of a rain/heavy rain event rather than strong to severe storms," Miller said. "Tropical storm force winds will be out to sea for the most part."

The latest forecast for Colin calls for the storm to make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida, move across the Florida peninsula into Georgia and then move along or just off the South Carolina coast before heading out to sea.

Between 4 and 8 inches of rain is possible in the Lowcountry.

The Midlands could get as much as two inches of rainfall from the storm. The Midlands is currently under a Flash Flood Warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the rain associated with the system will stay to the East and a front will cross Florida late Monday and help to carry the system out to sea and away from the US.

The forecast:

Monday, periods of showers and rain with embedded thunderstorms, some rain will be heavy. Breezy warm and very humid, highs in the middle 80s. Rain chance 60%

Tonight, periods of showers and rain likely, some rain will be heavy, breezy, lows in the lower 70s. Rain chance 70%

Tuesday, scattered showers, rain and a few thunderstorms through midday. Breezy with clearing skies by afternoon, highs in the middle 80s

Wednesday, sunny, highs middle 80s

