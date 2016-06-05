Missing 9-year old in W. Columbia has been found - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing 9-year old in W. Columbia has been found

Zonnie Valentine was reported missing in W. Columbia (via Family) Zonnie Valentine was reported missing in W. Columbia (via Family)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

West Columbia Police say they have found the missing 9-year-old boy who failed to return home Friday night.

According to West Columbia officials, Zonnie Valentine was located on Meeting St. Officials say it was a runaway situation. 

Zonnie Valentine was last seen near his Monticello Street home in West Columbia at about 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 3rd.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly