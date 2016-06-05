Missing 9-year old in W. Columbia has been found

Zonnie Valentine was reported missing in W. Columbia (via Family)

West Columbia Police say they have found the missing 9-year-old boy who failed to return home Friday night.

According to West Columbia officials, Zonnie Valentine was located on Meeting St. Officials say it was a runaway situation.

Zonnie Valentine was last seen near his Monticello Street home in West Columbia at about 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 3rd.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.