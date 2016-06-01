Walk-off inmate captured in Louisiana

The man who walked away from a minimum security facility in Columbia has been captured in Louisiana.

Catrell Davis, 24, walked away from the Walden Correctional Institution in Columbia on Thursday around 6 p.m. Walden Correctional is a minimum security facility that houses inmates who have served the majority of their sentence.

Davis was sentenced to eight years for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and walked away from Walden Correctional on Thursday, May 26, prompting a multi-agency manhunt canvassing parts of the Broad River area.

The next day Davis was reported to have been spotted in Newberry County, in the company of a young woman, but searches in the area of the reports proved unsuccessful.

Davis was apprehended in Alexandria, Louisiana Tuesday night, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Stephanie Givens tells WIS 10 that although an extradition date is not yet set, one is expected soon.

When Davis is returned to South Carolina, Givens says he will be placed back in a more secure facility, and could face escape charges.

