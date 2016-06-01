Kashi nationwide recall of some snack bars, granola for Listeria risk

The Kashi company is voluntarily recalling some granola bars and packaged granola over a Listeria concern, for sunflower seeds used in the products.

One variety of Kashi Granola Bars and one variety of Bear Naked Soft Baked Granola, in two different package sizes, are each included in the product recalls. All three packaged items under this recall were sold throughout the United States.

Though no reports of illness from Listeria has been reported to the company, they have elected to voluntarily recall the products for the health safety of customers.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Items under recall:

6-count box of Kashi Trail Mix Chewy Granola Bars , with a use before date of January 7-9 2017 .

, with a use before . 11oz retail pouches of Bear Naked Soft Baked Granola Cinnamon + Sunflower Butter snacks with use by dates of Jan 10-11 2017

retail pouches of with use by 26oz club pouches of Bear Naked Soft Baked Granola Cinnamon + Sunflower Butter snacks with use by dates of Dec 24 2016 - Jan 13 2017

All three packages were produced with ingredients using sunflower seeds that were distributed by SunOpta, which have potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Additional recall information can be found on the Kashi website. (http://bit.ly/1TPVG58)

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.