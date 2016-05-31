$300M production facility bringing 400 jobs to Columbia

A Chinese firm has selected Columbia to build a new $300M fiberglass manufacturing facility, bringing 400 new jobs to Richland County.

China Jushi is reported as a leading supplier of fiberglass reinforcements and fabrics, utilized worldwide in the plastics industry.

The new Jushi USA facility will be built in the Pineview Industrial Park in southeastern Richland County, off Garners Ferry Road, and the company expects to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Jushi’s decision to locate in Richland County is a major step forward in our quest to recruit world-class companies. While today’s announcement is a reason to celebrate, the County is committed to the company’s long-term success in South Carolina. I want to personally thank Richland County Council for their commitment to develop the Pineview Industrial Park and to the City of Columbia for their partnership in helping provide the necessary infrastructure.” –Richland County Council Chairman Torrey Rush.

This is a major step forward for Richland County, bringing a major influx of new jobs the area hasn't seen in quite some time.

This will be the 13th facility for the company, and the second American production facility for Jushi Group, who currently have North American manufacturing facilities in southern California and Toronto, Canada.

“South Carolina’s workforce has proven to the world that we can build planes, cars, tires and carbon fiber, and now because of China Jushi’s investment in Richland County, we are going to be making fiberglass products for one of the biggest companies in the market," Governor Nikki Haley said in a statement.

"This investment, which means 400 new jobs for South Carolinians, is a huge win for our state, and we couldn’t be more excited to prove to this fantastic company that its first U.S. fiberglass manufacturing facility is in great hands in Richland County,” Governor Haley continued.

The Chairman and CEO of China Jushi, Zhang Yuqiang, said in a statement: “The Jushi USA project is a big move for the strategic development of China Jushi. As the leading fiberglass manufacturer in the world, China Jushi will constantly provide top-grade products and excellent customer service for the global market. With the dynamic development of the American composite global market, plus the great support from South Carolina state government and Richland County, we believe that this USA project will achieve great success. Also, we always welcome talented people to join Jushi USA and witness the growth of Jushi in the American fiberglass industry.”

When completed, the Jushi USA facility here in Columbia will manufacture 80,000 tons of fiberglass products annually, and SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said "The Palmetto State has been leading the way in advanced manufacturing for some time now, and announcements like this one ensure that South Carolina will continue to stay on top. We would like to congratulate Jushi Group for their tremendous investment in Richland County and the State of South Carolina!"

No word yet on what Jushi USA's plans are for staffing, or when that process will begin.

For more information on the company, you can visit jushi.com.

