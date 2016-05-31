Shooting victim found, investigation underway in Leesville

Shooting victim found near intersection of Rish Dr. & Truex Rd. in Leesville (WIS)

Lexington County Sheriff Deputies are investigating an area on Truex Road in Leesville, after a victim was found Tuesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

LCSD Spokesperson Captain Adam Myrick tells WIS News 10 that there is limited information about this incident at this time.

According to Myrick, dispatchers received reports of a person with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Truex Road and Rish Drive in Leesville, a rural part of Lexington County.

Deputies arrived at the location and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

