Skai Moore redshirted for season by Gamecocks

Will Muschamp said Tuesday that lead linebacker Skai Moore will be out for the 2016 season for a herniated disc.
Speaking at the SEC Meetings in Destin Tuesday, Muschamp said "He's going to have surgery Friday. This is a very common procedure for a herniated disk."
"Unfortunately, that's six months of no contact. He will take a redshirt year this year," Muschamp continued. "He's set to graduate in the spring, and will take a redshirt and come back and play his senior year," he offered.
"We are disappointed for Skai, but we need to support him right now."
