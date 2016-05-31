Skai Moore redshirted for season by Gamecocks

Will Muschamp said Tuesday that lead linebacker Skai Moore will be out for the 2016 season for a herniated disc.

Speaking at the SEC Meetings in Destin Tuesday, Muschamp said "He's going to have surgery Friday. This is a very common procedure for a herniated disk."

"Unfortunately, that's six months of no contact. He will take a redshirt year this year," Muschamp continued. "He's set to graduate in the spring, and will take a redshirt and come back and play his senior year," he offered.

"We are disappointed for Skai, but we need to support him right now."

Copyright 2016, WIS and TheBigSpur. All Rights Reserved.