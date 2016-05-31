Video: Ohio boy wins dance challenge against Police Officer

Ellis and a Cincinnati Police Officer in a "dance challenge" (courtesy Russell Whitney via Facebook)

A Cincinnati Police Officer had some great moves, but was completely shown up by a boy visiting the Taste of Cincinnati festival.

Ellis attended the Taste of Cincinnati on Sunday with his dad, and somehow wound up in a dance challenge against a Cincy Police Officer.

His father, Russell Whitney, posted a video on Facebook, and Ellis is now a Viral Video star, with over 10,000 views and climbing!

(mobile users can watch on this link: http://bit.ly/25yEVRv)

